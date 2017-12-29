So you're having a New Years party, how much food should you make?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Unless you’re going out to celebrate New Year's, chances are you’ll be doing a little cooking.

Many people grapple questions like: What to make and how much food to make?

We asked Chef Jeffrey Hileman from Locale Market in downtown St. Petersburg for some pointers.

If you plan on serving light hors d’oeuvres before a dinner, plan of three or four “bites” per person. If it’s heavy hors d’oeuvres, bump that up to seven to eight bites per person.

Hileman said cheese and charcuterie plates are always solid options, but since it’s New Year’s Eve, it’s okay to get fancy.

“You want to pull out some of the luxury items, oysters and caviar, snow crab claws," Hileman said.

If you will be serving dinner after hors d’oeuvres, Hileman recommends 4-6 ounces of protein per person, paired with fresh vegetables.

Hileman prepared a lightly seasoned grilled skirt steak with a side salad for us to try. It was delicious.

“Keep it light for the meal or dessert because, more than likely, there will be dancing and libations,“ Hileman said.

It’s also important to have some variety in what you serve. Take into consideration the dietary restrictions guests might have.

If you still need a little help, Locale Market has a free service called “Shop with a Chef,” where a professional chef will take a customer shopping. The chef shows customers what to buy and how to prepare the food.

The program allows people to become more aware of what they're eating, where it's coming from and how it's nourishing their body.

Shop with a Chef is available daily between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Watch: Click or tap here to watch a behind-the-scenes tour of how Locale Market is preparing for New Year's Eve

© 2017 WTSP-TV