Tampa Bay Fourth of July weekend events and celebrations

Realistic fireworks background vector (Photo: Yayasya)

Looking for fun things to do in the area this weekend in celebration of Independence Day?

We've got you covered.

Ongoing events:

July 1 - 4: Largo Central Railroad will be hosting "Train Weekend." Children of all ages can ride the miniature trains around a mile and 1/3 park through Largo Central Park, or the old Pinellas County Fairgrounds. The railroad is also offering rides on a 1927 Amtrak F40Ph passenger train, a 1960's CSX MP15AC freight engine, and a Seaboard freight engine. The event is free, but requests donations for train maintenance.

July 1:

9:15 a.m. - "Independence Day Celebration" at Ernst Park, located at 4600 58th St. N. in Kenneth City. There will be a Fourth of July Parade beginning at 62nd St. and ending at the park for a festival with food vendors, games, and kid's activities. This event is free.

12:00 p.m. - "Kiafest Main Street Blast" at Sims Park in West Pasco in New Port Richey. The Independence Day celebration will have food, music, drinks, arts and crafts, classic cars, games, trolleys, and fireworks. This event is free.

2:00 p.m. - "Celebrating America in Song" at the Palm Harbor Library, located at 2330 Nebraska Ave. The event is free and features the Florida Suncoast Chorus.

5:00 p.m. - "Fourth of July Extravaganza Sarasota" at the Nathan Benderson Park, located at 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle in Sarasota. This free event will include games, music, and water sports with a fireworks display.

6:15 p.m. - Clearwater Threshers v.s. Tampa at the Spectrum Field, located at 601 N. Old Coachman Rd. in Clearwater. It includes a play area for kids, a tiki bar in the outfield, and a fireworks show. Entry fee is $6 - $10.

July 2:

4:00 p.m. - "Patriotic Family Fun Day" at Dade Battlefield Historic State Park, located at 7200 County Rd. 603 in Bushnell. This free event will feature family-oriented activities, including croquet, badminton, horseshoes, corn hole, handmade ice cream, picnic food, and a pet parade.

July 3:

1:00 p.m. - "It's a Grand Old Flag" event will be held at the Palm Harbor Library, located at 2330 Nebraska Ave. in Palm Harbor. This free event will include an inspirational speech on the motivation behind Francis Scott Key's Star-Spangled Banner.

6:00 p.m. - "Inverness Patriotic Evening" at Liberty Park, located at 286 N. Apopka Ave. in Inverness. The free event will have a free concert along with food trucks and vendors. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.

6:15 p.m. - Clearwater Threshers vs. Tampa at Spectrum Field, located at 601 N. Old Coachman Rd. in Clearwater. It includes a play area for kids, a tiki bar in the outfield, and a fireworks show. Entry fee is $6 - $10.

6:15 p.m. - Dunedin Blue Jays v.s. Daytona Tortugas at the Florida Auto Exchange Stadium, located at 373 Douglas Ave. in Dunedin. The game will be followed by a post-game concert and fireworks. The price will vary.

July 4:

8:00 a.m. - "Gulfport's Fourth of July" along Beach Blvd. in Gulfport. This free event includes a kids fishing derby starting at 8 a.m. and is followed by a sand sculpting contest at 10 a.m. Parents can also take their children to the Kidzone starting at noon, which has waterslides and balloon art. There will be a parade at 6 p.m. and a firework show at 9 p.m.

9:00 a.m. - "High Point Community's Fourth of July Parade" at High Point Community Center, located at 12249 Club House Rd. in High Point. This free event will have a parade followed up with a flag raising ceremony with the American Legion Post 186. Awards will be given with complimentary drinks served.

10 .am. - "Safety Harbor Fourth of July Parade" on Main St. and Second Ave. N. in Safety Harbor. The free event will include a parade with the American Legion Auxiliary, classic cars, clowns, and a marching band.

10 a.m. - "Independence Day Celebration" at the Great Explorations Children's Museum, located at 1925 Fourth St. N. in St. Petersburg. There will be patriotic games, crafts, a dance party, and underwater fireworks and flag creations. $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, one and younger get in free. Free admission for active and retired military.

10 a.m. - "Fourth of July at the History Center" at the Tampa Bay History Center, located at 801 Old Water St. in Tampa. The event includes costume re-enactors with artifacts, uniforms, crafts, and music. Admission fee is $5.

10 a.m. - "Fourth of July at Glazer" at the Glazar Children's Museum, located at 110 W. Gasparilla Plaza in Tampa. $4 admission fee. Active duty military and their family get in free.

10 a.m. - "Fourth of July Picnic" at Craig Park, located at 100 Beekman Way in Tarpon Springs. The free event will include performer Rusty Trumpet, waterslide, paddle boarding, a bounce house, games, and a hot dog eating contest.

4:00 p.m. - "Clearwater Celebrates America: Fourth of July" at Coachman Park, located at 301 Drew St. in Clearwater. The free Independence Day event will have children's activities, food, live music with the Coachman Park Pops Orchestra with the Wilsons, and a firework show around 9 to 9:30 p.m.

5:00 p.m. - "Safety Harbor Fourth of July" at Safety Harbor City Marina, located at 110 Veterans Memorial Lane in Safety Harbor. The free event will have kid's activites, entertainment, food vendors, and fireworks.

5:00 p.m. - "Fourth of July in Downtown St. Petersburg" at Vinoy Park, located at 501 Fifth Ave. NE in St. Petersburg. Afternoon activities will involve live music, kid's activities, face painting, and a live broadcast from 5 p.m. with Q105's Flash. There will also be a fireworks show around 9 p.m. This event is free.

5:00 p.m. - "Avalon Park West 4th of July Celebration" at Avalon Park West Community Center, located at 5227 Autumn Ridge Dr. in Wesley Chapel. The free event will include food trucks, bounce houses, vendors, and entertainment. The event will end with a firework show at 9 p.m.

5:00 p.m. - "Red, White, and Blue Festival" at Cotanchobee Fort Brooke Park, located at 601 Old Water St. in Tampa. There will be a a live jazz concert along the riverwalk, a food court with southern food and desserts, a kid zone, a 'most-patrioticly dressed' competitionm abd a watermelong eating contest. This free event will also include the Channelside firework show.

6:00 p.m. - "Largo Fourth of July Celebration" at the Largo Central Park, located at 101 Central Park Dr. in Largo. The event features a pie-eating contest, T-shirt decorating ($5), inflatables ($10 wristband), food vendors, and fireworks. The event will cost $5 - $10, depending on your activity of choice.

6:30 p.m. - "Fourth of July Funfest" at the SS American Victory, located at 705 Channelside Dr. in Tampa. Music will be performed by DJ Ian Paul. The event will include a kid zone, face painting, games, arts and crafts, and firework show on the WWII supply ship. Price is $13 adult, $7 ages 4-12, 3 and younger are free. $10 for active military and veterans.

7:30 p.m. - "Tarpon Springs Fourth of July Fireworks" at Fred Howard Park, located at 1700 Sunset Dr. in Tarpon Springs. Fireworks are set to go off at dusk, estimated around 8:30 p.m. The event will be free.

© 2017 WTSP-TV