Teal Pumpkin Project aims to create fun Halloween experience for kids with allergies

Elias Habib, 4, of Rochester, Mich., painted pumpkins teal as part of a food-allergy awareness campaign called the Teal Pumpkin Project. His family will display the pumpkin and pass out non-food treats this Halloween to children such as Elias, who has a life-threatening peanut allergy. (Photo: Christine Habib via Detroit Free Press)

Halloween is next week as people begin to stock up on last-minute holiday candy.

Several homes throughout the Tampa Bay area are participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project, which helps spread awareness for kids with food allergies and to make their trick-or-treating experience fun.

About one in 13 children have a food allergy, according to FoodAllergy.org.

Click here to register your home for the Teal Pumpkin Project.

Go to Food Allergy’s website for more information on the Teal Pumpkin Project.

