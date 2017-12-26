The Day After: crowds rush to retailers to exchange Christmas gifts

Lovely christmas tree with beautifuly packed presents boxes under it (Photo: Eugene_EM)

ELLENTON, Fla. (WTSP) – If Christmas is all about unwrapping presents, the day after Christmas is all about taking them back. Around $90 billion in returns and exchanges are processed during the winter holidays, and that made for a crowded parking lot at the Ellenton Premium Outlets.

“It was tough. Tough just getting in through the traffic coming off the main highway,” said Corries Culpepper, who was at the outlet mall to make some returns. “I tried to get out here early, the traffic was bad getting in, but it’s part of Christmas.”

“It reminded me of being a student in college and trying to find a parking space,” said Chris Wiand, also there to make some exchanges. “You actually follow people out and wait for them to get to their cars and try to get an open space.”

National retail surveys show that two out of every three gift receivers will return at least one of the presents this year.

“This one’s actually on me because the things we’re returning are actually things that I purchased for her, so I’m reaping my reward,” added Wiand, who was with his wife Kelly. “We just had a nice breakfast. I don’t know if, after the number of years that we’ve been married, this qualifies as a date day or not, but we’ll take it.”

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV