Video of girl surprised by Christmas puppy making waves on social media

It was a Christmas miracle for one young Round Rock this girl, after she got a puppy for Christmas. The video of her priceless reaction is making the rounds on social media.

In the video, you can hear Kamdyn Ingram scream and cry out of shock and excitement when her parents surprised her with a puppy.

"Hold your hands out and keep your eyes closed," you can hear her father say in the set-up for the surprise.

Kamdyn had no idea what would happen next.

"Something was going to bite me," she said she thought was going to happen.

That did not happen, and instead, she opened her eyes to find out her parents got her a puppy.

"A doggy! A dog! Thank you!" she screamed in the video.

This video has been viewed more than 200,000 times over a two-day period.

When Kamdyn first saw her new puppy, which she named Sugar, she could not believe what she was seeing.

"I thought it was a guinea pig. A big guinea pig," she said. "She's cute, and she loves to cuddle and sleep."

Kamdyn tells CBS Austin she wanted a dog for years.

When her parents bought the puppy, they had to hide it in their bedroom for the days leading up to Christmas.

"It's my favorite animal, and I've been wanting one for so long," Kamdyn said.

As she plays with her new favorite Christmas gift, the initial shock has not quite worn out yet.

"Really really really happy. Super happy. I feel like I'm just borrowing it."

This story originally appeared on CBS Austin’s website.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.