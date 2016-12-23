Viral video of autistic girl singing 'Hallelujah' inspires

Kayleigh Rogers, 10, stirs deep emotions in people who hear her sing "Hallelujah."

TAMPA, Fla. -- It's hard to imagine not being moved by the viral video of 10-year-old Kaylee Rogers, who attends Killard House School in Northern Ireland.

Kaylee has autism and doesn't talk much.

But when she sings? Well, that's a whole different story. And sing she does. Like an angel, leading a local Christmas concert choir performing Leonard Cohen’s rendition of the song “Hallelujah."

“I think she sounds great. She sounds really beautiful when she sings,” said 11-year-old Sienna Silvest from Tampa, watching the video.

“Hard to put into words,” said Keith Land as he listened to Kaylee singing. “She is focused on wavering. Yeah, speechless.”

Kaylee's video is so stirring -- so moving, that when we set up a screen in downtown Tampa Friday, and simply hit the play button, it stopped people in their tracks.

Some were so inspired, that despite their own shyness, they couldn't help but sing along to the video.

“I think that it shows that anyone can stand up and be bold. And show they truly are doing their passion. Like hers is singing,” said Kaitlyn McGrogan, who watched in amazement. “And it's truly an amazing and kind of inspiring to me. To just come out of your shell.”

Kaitlyn’s friend Josslyn said she could relate, describing herself as shy. But on the football field, she’s fierce. It’s a wonderful reminder, she said, “No matter who you are, or what conditions you have, you can do what you love.”

The video, and Kaylee's story, have also resonated deeply with people like Rob Vaughn, who told us his own granddaughter has a form of autism.

“I would say it's a gift,” Vaughn said, riveted to the video. “She has a gift. That God gave her.”

