Will my last-minute gift be delivered on time?

TAMPA - It’s Dec. 22. Christmas is just three days away and some people either have shopping still to do or even shipping of gifts.

But is there any chance of getting those gifts delivered by Sunday?

This holiday season the U.S. Postal Service expects to deliver nearly 16 billion cards, letters and packages. The good news for those who wait until the last minute: you have until Friday and your only option is Priority Mail express to guarantee Christmas delivery for some places.

In Tampa and St. Petersburg, carriers will be delivering packages on Christmas Day.

Amazon has an option called Amazon Prime Now, available locally only for Tampa residents. You can order something at 9:59 p.m. Christmas Eve and it will arrive by midnight at your doorstep.

For more information on Amazon Prime Now visit primenow.amazon.com.

Fed Ex delivery options:

The following FedEx Express services will deliver on Saturday, Dec. 24 – FedEx First Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight and FedEx 2Day. A $16 Saturday delivery fee will apply per package. For residential shipments using these services, the time for delivery is extended until 8 p.m. These shipments must be tendered by Friday in order to receive Saturday delivery.

For UPS:

Friday is normal pickup and delivery service. This is the last day to ship all UPS Next Day Air packages to be delivered before Christmas Day (must use the Saturday Delivery option for delivery on Saturday).

