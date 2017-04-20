WTSP
Inspirational video of female officers goes viral

Inspirational video from Abilene police

10News Staff , WTSP 11:20 AM. EDT April 20, 2017

ABILENE, Texas -- An inspirational video showing female officers making a difference is getting a lot of attention on the Abilene Police Department's Facebook page

The video shows various scenes of female officers with motivational quotes:

"The difference between who you are, and who you want to be, is what you do."

"It's not easy going it alone, but if you keep going, stay true to yourself, it will be worth it in the end."

The video ends with images of several women in leadership roles in the department, 

The Facebook post includes a link for those considering applying for a position with the department.

 

