Jan. 26 is National Spouses Day

Although everyday we should value our spouses, January 26th is observed annually as National Spouses Day.

If it has been a while since you have expressed appreciation to your other half, today is the day.

Life can often get busy when it comes to jobs or our children, but the day reminds us to take time and be thankful for our life-long companion.

It is important to remember that this day is not about giving gifts, it’s about making time to spend and enjoy with each other.

