Janet Jackson introduces baby boy Eissa to Twitter crowd

Welcome to the spotlight, Eissa Al Mana.

The three-month-old son of Janet Jackson co-starred with his music superstar mom in a photo she posted on Twitter Friday. The picture shows Jackson kissing her yawning son, with the caption saying, "My baby and me after nap time."

My baby and me after nap time. pic.twitter.com/5srdrzn8Ex — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) April 15, 2017

Early response indicates Eissa's debut was a hit: By Saturday afternoon, the photo had been retweeted more than 23,000 times, earning more than 78,000 likes along the way.

Jackson recently split with her husband and the boy's father, Wissam Al Mana. He posted a note titled "Love" on his website, with a picture of Jackson, 50, in the background.

The undated message read: "To the most beautiful person in the world, thank you for your divine love, your eternal support and for being my best friend. I love you so much, inshallah/we will be together in the Great Forever x."

