Lakewood Ranch woman, 82, to compete for Ms. Senior America

Lorraine Robertson will compete for Ms. Senior America.

SARASOTA, Fla. -- At 82, you’d think Dr. Lorraine Robertson would be slowing down not a chance.

“I started piano as a grandmother. When I retired I took up painting as well, and in my 70s I started the flute,” says Lorraine.

And she’s good really good at each one.

“I have reinvented myself and enjoy this phase of my life, experiencing new wonderful things. I look forward to each day. I thought I could be an inspiration, a role model.”

In the middle of her living room next to one of two grand pianos is a mannequin wearing a ball gown.

“This is one of my ball gowns as you can see in the photo up there,” says Lorraine as she points to a large canvas photo of her and her husband on the wall. They’re competing in ballroom dancing, and she's wearing the same dress.

Lorraine says she and her late husband of 52 years competed in six national championships.

The mother of two and grandmother of five is heading back on stage this month as a pageant queen to compete for the Ms. Senior America title in Atlantic City.

“The focus is on inner beauty of a person. Their character, their personality,” explains Lorriane.

To make it to nationals Lorraine first won the title of Ms. Senior Florida in Miami Beach. “I was shocked I was frozen to the spot the lady next to me had to elbow me push me forward,” recalls Lorraine.

She says someone anonymously entered her name, and as always she took on the challenge for fun. Lorraine showcased her piano playing and artwork in the talent competition.

Lorraine also won the Philosophy of Life competition based on words her mother taught her.

She says, “What goes around comes around and with the finger say it. I’ve tried to live those words with my family, my friends and in my medical practice. I found when I do I am twice blessed.”

Lorraine hopes women of all ages see in her it’s never too late to enjoy life. “It demonstrates it ain’t over till it’s over. There are new things you can take up later in life. If you work hard and are dedicated to it you can achieve a level of confidence and provide satisfaction and happiness to you.”

The Ms. Senior America competition in Atlantic City is Oct. 15-19.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV