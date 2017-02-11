Lee County woman reunites with son after 27 years

Lisa Smith meets her son again after 27 years. WINK photo

BRADENTON, Fla. “You’re a true blessing. I love you. I never stopped loving you.”

Lisa Smith, who is originally from Ohio, gave up her son for adoption 27 years ago when she was 20 years old.

“I wasn’t in a steady commitment and felt the need to give a life to somebody who could possibly could not have a child,” she said.

Smith’s son was adopted into a loving family in Ohio who named him Kris Kettendorf.

She moved to Lehigh Acres a few years ago never expecting to see her firstborn son again.

However, fate would play a hand.

Smith’s friend was on Facebook and discovered Kettendorf coincidentally moved to St. Petersburg in September.

She put the two in contact and they agreed to meet for the first time Saturday over breakfast with Smith’s husband, as well as Kettendorf’s aunt and uncle.

It was an emotional reunion, as Smith shared baby pictures of Kettendorf that she kept all these years.

“They say things come to you when you least expect it,” he said.

They plan to meet again next month.

WINK