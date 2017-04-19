Magazine ranks Tampa among nation's least attractive

Well, we're better looking than Cleveland. (Photo: Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

Well, WE think we're good looking

Travel + Leisure magazine has come out with its list of the nine least attractive cities in America, and Tampa (gasp!) came in at No. 7.

Here's what they had to say about Tampa:

Cigars helped put Tampa on the map when a Key West tobacco magnate moved his factory here in the 1880s. Today, the city is better known for its nightclubs and as the hub for the Tampa Bay region’s booming restaurant scene (like newcomer On Swann, from local chef Chris Ponte) than it is for its attractive residents. Better to bring the friends along for this trip, too, and to leave most hopes for romance at home. Tampa scored higher for being a girlfriend getaway destination than for its dating scene.

We're nestled between Atlanta at No. 8 and Cleveland at No. 6.

But at least we're not No. 1. That spot goes to Baltimore.

The listing is the result of a survey of the magazine's readers of America's favorite places, and one of the categories was how attractive locals are.

We think they're just jealous.





