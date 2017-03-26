Man finds ashes in storage unit, police looking for family

Man opens storage unit and finds human ashes (Photo: WHAS11)

MT. WASHINTON, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Elmer Newkirk never thought a trip to his storage unit would unearth a mystery in Mount Washington.

"It kind of gave me a little shiver," Newkirk explained.

A pile of trash nearby would catch his eye. Specifically it was a box he thought held jewelry until he turned it over and realized what he was holding was a box of human ashes. "It's an experience that you don't have anything to fall back on because you never had a situation like that before," he said.

Newkirk gave the box to Mount Washington police. Dan Kelty would share the title of lieutenant and caretaker. "This is a first for us," Lt. Kelty said.

Police were able to confirm the ashes are of a woman named Joyce Tabler who died in 2002. They believe she lived in the Kentuckiana area. Lt Kelty believes Tabler may have a son, but his whereabouts remain a mystery like how his mother's remains ended up at Suburban Storage.

"Notify Mount Washington Police. We'd love to get your mother's remains back to you," he said.

Newkirk hopes the box wasn't thrown out on purpose. "I have a lot of respect for the dead and I know some people that don't," Newkirk told WHAS11.

He wants police to be able to close this case by finding Tabler a permanent place to rest. "That would give me piece of mind if we can find out the appropriate place to give these remains," Newkirk said.

