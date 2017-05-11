Meet Cheeto the seahorse, saved from death by little girl

A tiny seahorse escaped death and is now recovering at Clearwater Marine Aquarium, thanks to a little girl and her mother.
According to the aquarium, the girl and her mother were on Indian Shores Beach when they saw a seagull fly by with that looked like a Cheeto in its mouth. The bird dropped the object near the girl, who saw that it was a seahorse.
The girl put the seahorse in a bucket and showed it to her mom, who called the aquarium for help.
A volunteer went to the beach and brought the seahorse back to the aquarium for treatment. It is now doing well, officials said.
The aquarium has set up a live cam of Cheeto's tank.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs