Moms gets free breakfast at McDonald's

10Nes Staff , WTSP 7:47 AM. EDT May 13, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. -- Hundreds of McDonald's restaurants across the Tampa Bay area are offering moms a free breakfast on Mother's Day. Mother's must be accompanied by a child.

The offer includes a breakfast sandwich or entrée along with their choice of a small orange juice, coffee or soft drink. The offer runs from 5:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Where available, mothers also can be served with table service.


There are 206 McDonald’s locations participating in the offer.

 

