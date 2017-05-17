Mother shares warning after daughter almost chokes on fidget spinner

A Texas mother is warning parents about the potential dangers from the popular spinners. CBS 7 photo

THE WOODLANDS -- A Facebook post shared by a Texas mother is warning others of the dangers of children choking on parts of toys.

The post states that the mother, Kelly Rose Joniec, and her daughter were driving home from a swim meet when she began hearing retching noises from the back seat.

After the car was pulled over, the daughter told her mom that she had swallowed part of her fidget spinner when she was trying to clean it.

When the Heimlich maneuver didn't force the object loose Joniec drove to urgent care, but were unable to find where the part was either in her airway or esophagus, according to the post.

An ambulance then took the two to Texas Children's Hospital, where an X-ray was able to find the location of the part. The daughter was taken to surgery, where an endoscopy found and removed it.

In the post, Joniec shared this statement:

"From this I wish to offer some word of caution to parents. Fidget spinners are the current craze so they are widely distributed. Kids of all ages may be getting them, but not all spinners come with age-appropriate warnings. The bushings pop out easily, so if you have young kids (under 8 yr old) keep in mind that these present a potential choking hazard."





We had a pretty eventful Saturday. On the way home from a fun swim meet, I heard Britton make an odd retching noise in... Posted by Kelly Rose Joniec on Monday, May 15, 2017

