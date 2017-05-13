Name of Caitlyn plunges in popularity

A year after Caitlyn Jenner changed her name and gender, the name has plunged in popularity. CBS photo

WASHINGTON -- Don't call me Caitlyn.

A year after Caitlyn Jenner announced her new name and gender, the popularity of the name Caitlyn plummeted more than any other baby name, according to Social Security's annual list of the most popular baby names.

In fact, the four names that dropped the most were all variations of the same name: Caitlin, Caitlyn, Katelynn and Kaitlynn. All four versions of Caitlyn fell out of the top 1,000 baby names.

"It was inevitable," said Laura Wattenberg, founder of BabynameWizard.com. "Caitlyn was already falling in popularity. Now it is suddenly controversial."

The Social Security Administration released its annual list of the 1,000 most popular baby names for 2016 on Friday. Emma was the top baby name for girls for the third year in a row, and Noah remained the top baby name for boys for the fourth year in a row.

The top 10 girls' names for 2016:

1. Emma

2. Olivia

3. Ava

4. Sophia

5. Isabella

6. Mia

7. Charlotte

8. Abigail

9. Emily

10. Harper



And the most popular names for boys:

1. Noah

2. Liam

3. William

4. Mason

5. James

6. Benjamin

7. Jason

8. Michael

9. Elijah

10. Ethan

To see a longer list of the 1,000 most popular baby names of 2016, and to find where your own name ranks, go to the baby names page on the Social Security website.

The agency also lists the baby names that increase — and decrease — the most in popularity.

In 2015, the former Bruce Jenner, an Olympic gold medalist, shocked the world when she announced that she is now a transgender woman. The iconic cover of Vanity Fair magazine was emblazoned with the quote, "Call me Caitlyn," on top of a picture of a very feminine Jenner.

The issue sparked much debate and an outpouring of support for Jenner in a country that is still evolving in its views of gay marriage and equal rights for the LGBT community.

For boys, the named that skyrocketed in popularity was Kylo, as in Kylo Ren, a character in the 2015 movie, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." For girls, it was Kehlani, as in Kehlani Parrish, a singer and songwriter nominated for a Grammy in 2016.

