'Night with the Stars' gives special needs residents prom to remember

"Night with the Stars" was held at Woodlands Community Church in Bradenton, Fla. (Photo: Angela Clooney)

The Woodlands Community Church transformed into the biggest party of the year Friday for 500 guests with special needs.

As always, this year's "Night with the Stars" prom was free to special needs residents 16 years of age and older in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

The prom is the result of community donations and volunteers who donate everything, from the red carpet, to food and drinks, to formal wear and makeup for guests.





© 2017 WTSP-TV