Americans will spend $18.2 billion on Valentine's Day

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 7:23 PM. EST February 11, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The National Retail Federation projects U.S. consumers will spend $18.2 billion on their valentines this year.

The NRF says over $4 billion will be spent on jewelry alone, with another $2 billion on flowers.

Consumers are also expected to spend on cards, clothes and an overall nice evening out on February 14.

The average consumer will dish out over $130 this year.

