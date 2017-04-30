WTSP
Officers give lift to man down on his luck

10News Staff , WTSP 2:02 PM. EDT April 30, 2017

ROME, N.Y. -- The common slogan of police departments is to protect and serve, and the Rome Police Department added a third recently -- compassion.

On the department's Facebook page, it described a man named Bobby who was down on his luck, and said he'd love a haircut and warm shower.

Officer Page made the effort, and the department was able to make that happen.

Officers provided Bobby with a haircut, a shave, a shower and a whole new wardrobe of donated clothing.

'Bobby left looking like a whole new person and couldn't thank us enough," said the department.

