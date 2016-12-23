Oregon artist hoping to connect with St. Pete family

Photo courtesy of Svengali Zurbach

When amateur photographer Svengali Zurbach got home and uploaded his photos from the Oregon coast, he was blown away by two specific frames.

“When I saw it, I was in absolute disbelief. All I remember was yelling and I was in shock this lady survived.”

Zurbach lives in Salem, Oregon, about three hours from the coast and three hours from a popular tourist attraction called “Thor’s Well”. The giant ocean sinkhole is surrounded by rocky terrain and can shoot water more than 20 feet into the air.

Earlier in the day, Zurbach met a St. Petersburg family down the road at another popular attraction called Devil’s Churn, an inlet of the Pacific Ocean. He was pleasantly surprised to see the family at Thor’s Well and exchanged friendly greetings.

“The family was like, 'Man, this is a beautiful place, it’s our first time here!'”

But not long after those pleasantries were exchanged, Zurbach noticed the family venturing out onto the jagged rocks near the opening of the well - something Zurbach says locals know better than to do.

“Locals know to stay back and be respectful because I’ve heard stories of people being washed out," he said.

Before long, Zurbach’s fears became reality.

“I saw a wave hit her, pick her up and throw her down. I remember yelling and (was glad) to see her bouncing back up and (hearing her scream I was glad) she didn’t hurt her back or get a concussion.”

"I was in shock this lady survived."

However, Zurbach overheard the teenaged girl saying how she had just recovered from shoulder surgery, and possibly another family member talking about bleeding in her back, and how she had possibly broken her arm.

Zurback now wants to reconnect with the family to see if the young woman is doing okay, and possibly give them a copy of the photos he took.

