42-year-old widowed Fla. mom dead after casino shuttle boat bursts into flames

(Photo: Carrie Dempsey's Facebook page)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- We don't know how Carrie Dempsey died, but we know she's was a widowed mother of 12-year-old twins.

We reached out to her family and friends who didn't want to speak with us on camera, but say she was a wonderful person.

Her death is not only shocking to loved ones but also to people who ran to help during the fire. They say she looked fine and are heartbroken to learn of her death.

With flames shooting into the air, a fire on a casino shuttle boat forced dozens of people to jump into the water to save their lives. Among those people was 42-year-old Carrie Dempsey of Lutz, Fla.

Neighbor Christine Hashim ran to help when she saw smoke billowing and people screaming.

"People were crawling onto shore, so I just ran into the water and tried to pull up as many people as I could. Port Richey police were there and we were trying to get the people out before the boat blew."

All 50 passengers made it to shore. Tropical Breeze Casino says although there were life jackets on the boat there was no time to get them to passengers. Hashim says she and other neighbors separated the survivors needing medical treatment but Dempsy was not a part of that group.

"She was complaining that her feet hurt. I checked her feet to make sure she did not have any open wounds or anything on her feet and after that, I didn't see her again,” Hasim said.

We're told Dempsy was taken in by another neighbor, but what happened hours later leading to her death is still a mystery. Officials say they were told she felt sick when she got home and died at the hospital shortly after 10 pm. Eight others that were taken to the same hospital, Bayonet Point Regional Medical Center, were treated and released.

Hashim says she wishes she could have done more to help. ”We just kept wrapping everyone in blankets and giving them coffee until the investigation could be completed enough that they could leave," Hashim said.

In the meantime, the boat's captain is being praised for his quick response turning the boat around moments after learning of engine trouble, running it close to shore.

"It's amazing he was able to get so much closer to shore and that made a huge difference because if they had been just a little further out. We would be having a totally different conversation,” Hashim said.

Several agencies are investigating what caused the massive fire. The coast guard is working with the Pasco County Sheriff's office to figure out if this will turn into a criminal case now that someone has died. The boat's captain blames engine trouble. Tropical Breeze Casinos, claims the shuttle in question had no known issues before this fire.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV