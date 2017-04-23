Bill O'Reilly returns with new podcast Monday

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 392 -- Pictured: Political commentator, Bill O'Reilly, during an interview on July 13, 2016 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) (Photo: NBC, 2016 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

Bill O'Reilly is coming back.

The former Fox News host is set to appear Monday with a new episode of his "No Spin News" podcast. The news was revealed in an update to O'Reilly's personal website Saturday night.

The podcast, available to premium subscribers of O'Reilly's website, would be the former cable news host's first time speaking publicly since his ouster at Fox News Wednesday following an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment. O'Reilly was previously the host of The O'Reilly Factor on the network, anchoring a steady ratings winner for the network for over two decades.

Fox News took The Factor off the air Friday night, with Greg Gutfeld filling in for the final broadcast.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM