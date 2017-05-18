FDLE issues missing child alert for 13-year-old Miami Gardens girl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- A Missing Child Alert has been issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in the 18000 block of NW 32nd Ave. in Miami Gardens.

T'Kai Francis was wearing a white polo shirt, a pink jacket, and khaki shorts. It is believed her hair may be up in a ponytail. She is described as a black female who is around 5'7" tall, she weighs around 120 pounds, and she has black hair with brown eyes.

Any information, contact the Miami Gardens Police Department at (305) 474-1500.

