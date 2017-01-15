Former pro wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka passes away at 73

Former pro wrestler Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka has passed away at the age of 73, according to multiple reports.
Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away. Alofa atu i le aiga atoa. #RIPSuperfly— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 15, 2017
The WWE Hall of Famer had been battling stomach cancer and was in hospice in Florida.
His death comes just days after he was ruled incompetent to stand trial in the death of his girlfriend, Nancy Argentino.
Snuka, a native of Fiji who previously lived in Camden County, New Jersey, was known on the wrestling circuit for diving from the ropes.
(© 2017 WTSP)
