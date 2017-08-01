WTSP
Hillsborough deputies looking for missing teen who left in an Uber

10News Staff , WTSP 11:44 AM. EDT August 01, 2017

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for 16-year-old Jasmine Pittman. 

She left a residence in the 1200 block of VineTree Dr. in Brandon at 9 a.m. last Thursday and has not returned, according to the HCSO.

There are reports that she may be in the 2101-2103 block of Lambright Street within the city of Tampa limits. 

Anyone with information, contact the HCSO at (813) 247-8200. 

