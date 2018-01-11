Kelly Clarkson defends decision to spank her kids

Singer Kelly Clarkson performs onstage during KISS 108's Jingle Ball presented by Capital One at TD Garden in Boston on Dec. 10, 2017. (Photo: Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Kelly Clarkson is facing criticism after she spoke candidly about spanking her 3-year-old daughter when she misbehaves.

“I don’t mean hitting her hard,” the American Idol winner said in a recent interview. “I mean just a spanking.”

Clarkson explained that she warns 3-year-old River Rose before spanking her — and says it has been an effective deterrent.

“I’m like, ‘Hi, I’m going to spank you on the bottom if you don’t stop right now, this is ridiculous,’ and honestly it’s really helped. She doesn’t do that kind of stuff as often.”

Clarkson is also mom to 1-year-old Remington.

Clarkson said her parents spanked her when she was growing up in Texas.

“I’m from the South, ‘ya’ll, so we get spankings,” she said. “My parents spanked me and I did fine in life.”

“I’m a well-rounded individual with a lot of character, so I think it’s fine,” Clarkson added.

A 2016 Gallop Poll shows that 62 percent of American parents approve of spanking

However, The American Academy of Pediatrics advises against spanking children or using physical punishments.

“That only teaches aggressive behavior, and becomes ineffective if used often,” the AAP states. “Instead, use appropriate time outs for young children. Discipline older children by temporarily removing favorite privileges, such as sports activities or playing with friends.”

This story originally appeared on CBS4's website.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.