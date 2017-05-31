MCSO looking for missing and endangered man

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and possibly endangered 42-year-old man.

Jason Murray was last seen near Cortez Rd. and 75th St. W. around 2:30 Wednesday. He was being dropped off by his sister and said he was going to the beach.

His family is concerned because he has threatened to kill himself and refuses help. He also has a history of drug problems and has been homeless off and on.

Murray is described as having dirty blonde hair, hazel eyes, and a beard. He was last wearing a maroon Florida State Seminoles t-shirt, blue pants, and a gray baseball cap and was seen carrying an orange bag.

