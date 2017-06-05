Honor Flight to take 77 veterans to DC to see war memorials

Honor Flight of West Central Florida on April 25, 2017 (Photo: Honor Flight of West Central Florida)

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Seventy-seven U.S. military veterans will get to travel to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday to see war memorials built in their honor.

Honor Flight of West Central Florida is set to have its 30th flight overall and its 28th flight out of St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Veterans from World War II, Korea and Vietnam will make Tuesday's trip.

"We are happy to continue this tradition of honoring our veterans with the Honor Flight and the welcome home celebration at St. Pete-Clearwater Int'l Airport,” said Honor Flight of West Central Florida President Beverly Frey in a release.

The welcome home celebration is set for 8 p.m. Tuesday at the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. The veterans are scheduled to arrive around 8:30 p.m.

"We are honored to host our veterans and the community in welcoming them home. Each celebration is as special as the last,” said airport director Tom Jewsbury. “We hope to see the many organizations and individuals continue to come out and celebrate our veterans at {St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport}."

The airport began as a WWII Army training base. The property was given to Pinellas County in 1946 to develop as an airport after the war.

Go to Honor Flight's website for more information.

