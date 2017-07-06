WATCH: Army sergeant comes home early, surprises family at Legoland

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. -- One Florida family had a lot more to celebrate and be thankful for this past Fourth of July weekend.

The Cruz family decided to celebrate the holiday at Legoland Florida and were treated to the VIP treatment as a military family.

Little did they know that the resort and one special member of their family had something even greater planned.

U.S. Army Sgt. Tom Cruz worked with the Florida resort to surprise his family with an early return home from his six-month deployment. This was his fifth deployment.

Tom decided to take it a step further and surprised his family during the "Battle for Brickbeard's Bounty" pirate ski show, where his wife and three children were in attendance.

The emotional reaction of the family and surrounding attendees of the show make the reunion that much better.

For more information on the Army Sgt.'s surprise return home, read WKMG's article.

