Missing Child Alert issued for 12-year-old Pensacola girl

10News Staff , WTSP 5:55 PM. EDT June 01, 2017

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for 12-year-old Naomi Jones. 

Jones was last seen in the 1000th block of E. Johnson Ave. in Pensacola. She was wearing a red tank top with American flag denim shorts. She is a black female around 5'1" tall, 97 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes. 

Any information, contact the Escambia County Sheriff's Office at (850) 436-9630, or dial 9-1-1. 

