NASA announces Gene Cernan's death

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 24: Former astronaut and naval officer Capt. Gene Cernan attends the "Last Man On The Moon" Washington DC Screening at Landmark Theatre on February 24, 2016 in Washington, DC.

NASA announced the passing of Gene Cernan on their website Monday. Cernan is best remembered as the 'last man to walk on the moon.' He passed away Monday while surrounded by family.

Eugene Cernan has lived what most would consider a far from typical life.

Cernan, who was previously a U.S. Navy Captain, left his mark on history by his explorations into space three times, visiting the moon twice. He is also known as the second man to ever walk in space.

He left his footprint on the lunar surface, and he has certainly left an imprint on history. For more on his remarkable life and achievements, visit NASA's commemorative website page.

We are saddened by the loss of retired NASA astronaut Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon. https://t.co/Q9OSdRewI5 pic.twitter.com/gPdFTnXF2C — NASA (@NASA) January 16, 2017

