PCSO looking for missing 83-year-old Clearwater man

10News Staff , WTSP 11:57 PM. EDT June 10, 2017

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is requesting the help of the public in finding a missing elderly man in Unincorporated Clearwater.

83-year-old Arnold Eugene Frye was last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday leaving his house on Bramblewood Dr. W. in Clearwater, according to the PCSO.

He last told his family he was getting a pizza from Queens Pizza on North Belcher Rd., where it is believed he was last spotted around 5:36 p.m. His family says he has been showing signs of early onset Dementia. 

He was driving a light green 2006 Buick Rendezvous with Florida tag # Z5WZI.

Frye is a white male who is around 6'1" tall, around 200 pounds, and has hazel eyes and gray hair. He was seen wearing blue jeans and a blue dress shirt. 

Any information, contact local law enforcement. 

 

 

