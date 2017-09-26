Pitbull sent private plane to Puerto Rico to rescue cancer patients

Pitbull performs prior to the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017. (Photo: Rob Carr, Getty Images)

SAN JUAN - Rapper Pitbull sent his private plane to help evacuate cancer patients from Puerto Rico.

Congresswoman Jenniffer Gonzales gave a shout out to the rapper Tuesday afternoon, thanking him for his efforts.

“Thank you @pitbull for lending your private plane to move cancer patients from PR to USA so that they can get chemo,” Gonzales tweeted, originally in Spanish.

Gracias al cantante @pitbull x prestar avión privado para trasladar pacientes de cáncer de PR a USA para q puedan tomar quimio @DeptSaludPR — Jenniffer González (@Jenniffer2012) September 26, 2017

In a statement to the New York Daily News, Pitbull said it was the least he could do to help after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Pitbull is one of several celebrities coming to Puerto Rico’s aid.

Popstar Jennifer Lopez announced she would donate $1 million to rebuilding efforts in Puerto Rico. The 48-year-old singer and actress made the announcement during a news conference with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday.

Much of the island is still without power following the destructive hurricane. Hospitals are having to rely on diesel generators to keep the power on and help the neediest of patients.

CBS Sacramento contributed to this story.

