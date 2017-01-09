Police looking for missing teen believed to be heading to St. Pete

17-year-old Melaney Ann Cuadrado has been missing since Thursday, January 5th. (Photo: Lake County Sheriff's Office)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. -- 17-year-old Melaney Ann Cuadrado has been missing since Thursday, January 5 and may be endangered. She requires daily medication for a health condition, which she left at her residence.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, she left her home in Sorrento with intentions to drive to St. Petersburg to meet and visit with people she met online. She was driving a 2005 white Hyundai Accent with Florida Tag # HGNQ98.

Any information, contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office at (352) 343-2101.

