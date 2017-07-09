Police: Missing 17-year-old Tampa girl may be with companion

TAMPA -- 17-year-old Elizibeth Renee Clemons was last seen in Tampa on Tuesday, July 4.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Clemons was seen with a gray shirt with black tights that have "Stay Fierce" printed on them. Clemons may be with 16-year-old Allyssa Wulf.

Elizibeth is described as having blonde hair with blue eyes. She is white, around 5'5" tall, and she weighs around 130 pounds.

Allyssa is described as white, around 5'6" tall, and has green eyes.

Any information, contact the FDLE at 1-(888)-356-4774 or the Tampa Police Department at (813) 276-3200.

