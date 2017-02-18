Reports: Norma McCorvey, 'Roe' in Roe v. Wade, is dead at 69

Norma McCorvey, known as the "Roe" in Roe V. Wade, is arrested just inside the gate of Notre Dame, on the day President Barack Obama is due to speak to students at the day's commencement ceremony, South Bend, Ind., May 17. 2009. (Photo: Robert Scheer, USA TODAY Network)

Norma McCorvey, the woman behind the 1973 Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade which legalized abortion, died Saturday, according to The Washington Post and The New York Times. She was 69 years old.

McCorvey, who went by the pseudonym Jane Roe, challenged the constitutionality of abortion laws in Texas in 1971. At the time it was illegal for women to have abortions unless their lives were at risk.

The case made it up to the Supreme Court where the justices ruled it was legal to have an abortion because of a woman’s right to privacy protected under the 14th Amendment. The ruling came too late for her to have an abortion and she gave the baby up for adoption.

Later, McCorvey became an anti-abortion activist and filed a motion in Dallas in 2003 to have the case overturned. She alleged that there was new evidence that abortion hurt women. In 2004, judges at the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans dismissed the motion.

USA Today