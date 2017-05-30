Social media reacts to Kathy Griffin's 'decapitated' Trump photos

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 05: Comedian Kathy Griffin speaks onstage during the 24th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 5, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) (Photo: Rich Fury, 2017 Getty Images)

A photo shoot with a prop made to look like a decapitated head of President Trump: art or evil?

Comedian Kathy Griffin, who starred in a photo with a bloodied Trump-lookalike head Tuesday, would say it's the former. However, an overwhelming number of journalists and personalities across the political spectrum are saying the latter about the comedian's photo shoot with Tyler Shields, which Griffin says is "merely mocking the Mocker in Chief."

Some other words used to describe the image with Griffin? "Vile" and "wrong," as Chelsea Clinton tweeted.

This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president. https://t.co/zIiuKoMyFw — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 30, 2017

"Horrible," tweeted Peter Daou, a former adviser to Hillary Clinton. "The Kathy Griffin thing is upsetting and disgusting," TV host Soledad O'Brien said.

I'm all for artistic and comedic expression, but I just saw the violent Trump imagery in #KathyGriffin's photo and I find it horrible. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) May 30, 2017

"Shocking... behavior that should be condemned by all," wrote author Evan Siegfried. "Way too much," tweeted Keith Olbermann.

What Kathy Griffin has done here is shocking and wrong. It's behavior that should be condemned by all https://t.co/vL5jIIKkBX — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) May 30, 2017

Others had more than just negative adjectives for the gory imagery.

Columnist John Podhoretz compared the photo to the tragic murder of reporter Daniel Pearl, who was killed by a radical Islam group in Pakistan, and others compared Griffin and her graphic photo to ISIS.

I wonder how Judea Pearl would feel about this. You know, because this actually happened to his son, Kathy Griffin.His son.His son.His son. https://t.co/qYNLa72s5t — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) May 30, 2017

Then were, however, a few on Twitter who didn't condemn Griffin outright. Remember, they argued, when then-President Obama was depicted as a lynched mannequin?

The answer to that inquiry, according to a number of people on Twitter including vlogger Mark Dice, is, "It's a false equivalency to compare an unknown hick in a podunk town who hung an Obama effigy to a CNN employee Kathy Griffin beheading Trump."

That begs the question that many on social media had: What is CNN going to do about Griffin, who's co-hosted the network's New Year's Eve show with Anderson Cooper?

Hey @CNN - will Kathy Griffin be hosting your New Year's Eve show again? Your advertisers would like to know. pic.twitter.com/ngzHbBcPhN — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) May 30, 2017

So, is CNN going to have Kathy Griffin host New Year's again? https://t.co/AZwANHL4Ti — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 30, 2017

If you're CNN, you announce immediately that Kathy Griffin will no longer be hosting your New Year's Eve special right now w/o hesitation. https://t.co/1wb4VAz9sj — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 30, 2017

Hey @CNN do you condone Kathy Griffin's views? Will she be hosting New Year's Eve Live again with @AC360? pic.twitter.com/USG4gUCvck — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) May 30, 2017

The network hasn't yet made a statement, but CNN anchor Jake Tapper has called the imagery "disgusting and inappropriate." He moderated a panel on CNN that shared the opinion that "we have much bigger issues to focus on than Kathy Griffin."

For those asking, I said on air that I thought the beheading imagery by Griffin about the president was disgusting and inappropriate. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 30, 2017

© 2017 USATODAY.COM