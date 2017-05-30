WTSP
Social media reacts to Kathy Griffin's 'decapitated' Trump photos

Carly Mallenbaum , USA TODAY , WTSP 8:20 PM. EDT May 30, 2017

A photo shoot with a prop made to look like a decapitated head of President Trump: art or evil?

Comedian Kathy Griffin, who starred in a photo with a bloodied Trump-lookalike head Tuesday, would say it's the former. However, an overwhelming number of journalists and personalities across the political spectrum are saying the latter about the comedian's photo shoot with Tyler Shields, which Griffin says is "merely mocking the Mocker in Chief."

Some other words used to describe the image with Griffin? "Vile" and "wrong," as Chelsea Clinton tweeted.

"Horrible," tweeted Peter Daou, a former adviser to Hillary Clinton. "The Kathy Griffin thing is upsetting and disgusting," TV host Soledad O'Brien said.

"Shocking... behavior that should be condemned by all," wrote author Evan Siegfried. "Way too much," tweeted Keith Olbermann.

Others had more than just negative adjectives for the gory imagery.

Columnist John Podhoretz compared the photo to the tragic murder of reporter Daniel Pearl, who was killed by a radical Islam group in Pakistan, and others compared Griffin and her graphic photo to ISIS. 

Then were, however, a few on Twitter who didn't condemn Griffin outright. Remember, they argued, when then-President Obama was depicted as a lynched mannequin?

The answer to that inquiry, according to a number of people on Twitter including vlogger Mark Dice, is, "It's a false equivalency to compare an unknown hick in a podunk town who hung an Obama effigy to a CNN employee Kathy Griffin beheading Trump."

That begs the question that many on social media had: What is CNN going to do about Griffin, who's co-hosted the network's New Year's Eve show with Anderson Cooper?

The network hasn't yet made a statement, but CNN anchor Jake Tapper has called the imagery "disgusting and inappropriate." He moderated a panel on CNN that shared the opinion that "we have much bigger issues to focus on than Kathy Griffin."

