St. Pete PD looking for missing intellectually disabled man

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The St. Petersburg Police Department is looking for 22-year-old Erik Martin, who was last seen Wednesday morning around 10:30 a.m.

He was last seen at the P.A.R.C. facility located at 3190 75th St. N. He was wearing a gray polo shirt with orange stripes and black pants.

He is disabled on an intellectual level and has an impaired social ability.

He just moved here from another country. He is 5'8" tall, around 110 pounds, and has blue eyes with short, brown hair.

Any information on his location, contact the St. Pete PD at (727) 893-7780.

© 2017 WTSP-TV