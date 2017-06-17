Stephen Furst, Flounder in 'Animal House,' dies at 63

Stephen Furst during Animal House 25th Anniversary Ultimate Homecoming Parade & DVD Release Extravaganza at Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic) (Photo: Chris Polk)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The family of Stephen Furst says the "Animal House" actor has died.



Nathan Furst said Saturday that his father died of complications from diabetes.



Stephen Furst was 63. He died Friday at his home in Moorpark, California, north of Los Angeles.



Furst played the character Kent "Flounder" Dorfman in the 1978 hit movie "Animal House." Furst also appeared in a number of TV shows, including "St. Elsewhere" and "Babylon 5."

