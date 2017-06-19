WTSP
Close

Tampa Police looking for missing elderly man

10News Staff , WTSP 12:11 AM. EDT June 20, 2017

TAMPA -- The Tampa Police Department is looking for a missing elderly man.

84-year-old Thomas Carter was last seen around 11 a.m. at his doctor's office located at 4700 N. Habana Ave. 

He may be driving a four-door, gold-colored 2005 Toyota Corolla with Florida license plate tag 208RMD. 

Carter wears glasses and walks with a cane. He is not known to have any medical issues. 

Anyone with information should contact the Tampa PD at (813) 231-6130. 

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories