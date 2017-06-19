Tampa Police looking for missing elderly man

TAMPA -- The Tampa Police Department is looking for a missing elderly man.

84-year-old Thomas Carter was last seen around 11 a.m. at his doctor's office located at 4700 N. Habana Ave.

He may be driving a four-door, gold-colored 2005 Toyota Corolla with Florida license plate tag 208RMD.

Carter wears glasses and walks with a cane. He is not known to have any medical issues.

Anyone with information should contact the Tampa PD at (813) 231-6130.

