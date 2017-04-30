WATCH: Employee stays calm even with gun pointed at him

Screenshot of the surveillance footage showing how calm the Jimmy John's employee remained while a gun was pointed at him during a robbery.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- This puts a whole new meaning to the term "stay cool."

Recent surveillance video footage has been released by the Kansas City Police showing just how cool and collected a Jimmy John's employee was while a gun was pointed at his head during a robbery.

According to the Kansas City Police, the robbery suspect put in an order before revealing the gun.

The employee responds by calming taking off his gloves and hands over cash. He even offers the register drawer with the change, but the robbery suspect refused it.

