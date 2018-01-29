What is the perfect age?

A birthday cake. (Photo: juliannafunk/Thinkstock)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Is there such a thing as the perfect age? A recent Wall Street Journal article recently delved into this topic.

They spoke with an aging specialist who has been looking into this question. The simple answer is no, there are too many variables to name one specific age. The article suggests that it would be easier to pick the best age to do a specific thing.

For instance, one study shows the best age to get married is between 28-32.

Just because it's hard to officially name the ideal age, it's still a fun debate. We hit the streets to ask people if they could be one age forever, what would it be?

A 7-year-old girl told us she would like to be 11 because she "likes that number."

John Hackett told us, with a laugh, he would like to be 18 again, because it's "legal enough to do what you learned how to do."

However, most adults we spoke with said they would like to be in their 30s again.

What do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV