Whoa, brother! Hulk Hogan pranks fans at wax museum

Hulk Hogan gestures to the audience during his Hulkamania Tour at the Burswood Dome in Australia on Nov. 24, 2009 (Photo: Paul Kane, Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan pulled quite the prank on visitors of an Orlando wax museum.

Hogan shocked, scared and stunned unsuspecting guests of the Madame Tussauds in a video posted to YouTube.

"Guests at Madame Tussauds Orlando came to see the new Hulk Hogan wax figure" the video reads. "Instead, they saw the power of Hulkamania."

