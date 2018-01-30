Whoa, brother! Hulk Hogan pranks fans at wax museum

ORLANDO, Fla. - Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan pulled quite the prank on visitors of an Orlando wax museum.
Hogan shocked, scared and stunned unsuspecting guests of the Madame Tussauds in a video posted to YouTube.
"Guests at Madame Tussauds Orlando came to see the new Hulk Hogan wax figure" the video reads. "Instead, they saw the power of Hulkamania."
