Woman completes 24-mile swim across Tampa Bay on New Year's Eve

Marcy MacDonald jumped into Tampa Bay on New Year's Eve and just kept swimming. (Photo: Ron Collins)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tampa Bay's 64-degree water temperature apparently is no match for a marathon swimmer.

Although some people consider going to the gym on Day 1 of the new year -- and that's it, Marcy MacDonald jumped into the bay on New Year's Eve and just kept swimming.

MacDonald, 54, is a Connecticut resident who visited the Bay Area to take on the 24-mile swim. She previously completed 15 English Channel crossings, the most accomplished U.S. citizen to do so, and is called "The American Queen of the English Channel."

MacDonald began her journey at 6:20 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, and finished 9 hours and 13 minutes later.

Along the way, MacDonald swam near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, caught some dolphins and occasionally stopped for a brief refreshment before trekking onward and finishing at Ben T Davis Beach.

