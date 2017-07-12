Wounded congressman out of intensive care, remains serious

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 17: House Majority Whip. Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks to the media on May 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. Today the Justice Department announced that former FBI director Robert Mueller will be a special counsel. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, grievously wounded in a shooting at a baseball practice nearly a month ago, has been moved out of the intensive care unit of a Washington hospital but remains in serious condition.



The Louisiana congressman and third-ranking House Republican underwent surgery last week at MedStar Washington Hospital Center and is being treated for an infection, according to an official familiar with his condition.



The official spoke on condition of anonymity to freely discuss Scalise's condition.



Scalise and four other people were injured June 14 when a gunman opened fire on a practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia. U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman.



The 51-year-old congressman was struck in the hip and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones, and internal organs.

