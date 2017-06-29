And they're off...Corgis taking over Tampa Bay Downs

TAMPA, Fla. - With their short legs and long torsos, Corgis are undeniably cute.

The lovable breed will race down the track at the Tampa Bay Downs on Saturday. Some 48 Corgis will race in heats of eight until the winner is crowned.

The race will feature the Tampa Bay Corgi Meetup Group. Organizer. Katie Vickery, says the group got the idea after seeing a similar race that was held at Canterbury Park in Minnesota.

“The group kept asking me, is this something we can put together?" Vickery said. "So I contacted Tampa Bay Downs and they were very excited to put this together with me, so this will be the first one in Florida."

The race is part of the Tampa Bay Down's Summer Festival of Racing and Music, which is set for Friday and Saturday.

The Corgi race will be held after the Thoroughbreds are finished on Saturday around 5 p.m.

It’s $5 to watch the Corgi race, children 12-and-under are free.

