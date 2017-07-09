Beloved Lakeland Chihuahua passes away

LAKELAND, Fla. – A 17-year-old honorary K-9 Lakeland Police Department Chihuahua named Coffee Bean passed away on Sunday.

The police department posted the news to its Facebook page on Sunday night.

The dog’s owners took Coffee Bean in earlier this year, and set out to cross items off a bucket list they created for him.

The list included fun things Coffee Bean never got to do, like "take a boat ride" and "eat ice cream."

Related: Lakeland Chihuahua crossing items off bucket list

In June, the Lakeland Police Department named Coffee Bean an honorary police K-9. The Lakeland city manager also presented Coffee Bean with a “bone to the city.”

Photos: Coffee Bean crosses items off bucket list

© 2017 WTSP-TV