Bizarre photo of shaved husky going viral

Abigail Norton , WTSP 12:06 PM. EDT June 11, 2017

(KUTV) For anyone frustrated by 'the dress,' we've got another optical illusion for you. Except this time, it's dog-related.

Twitter user @OmonaKami posted this picture of a husky "with absolutely no body hair."

The bizarre photo is going viral because, let's be honest, have you ever seen a shaved husky?

However, the photo is going viral for another, more controversial reason. According to Dr. Karen Becker, double-coated breeds of dogs, such as huskies, "should never be shaved unless there's a medical reason to do so."

Becker says the double coats act as an insulator to help keep the dog cool. In addition, Becker says dogs with white or light-colored coats are vulnerable to sunburn when their coats are short.

